Prince William feels 'increasingly isolated' amid Kate Middleton, King Charles cancer treatment

Prince William personally invited Princess Beatrice, Eugenie, Zara and Mike Tindall, and Peter Philips to join him at palace for garden party

May 25, 2024

Prince William feels ‘increasingly isolated’ amid Kate Middleton, King Charles cancer treatment

Prince William may be feeling ‘increasingly isolated’ amid his wife Kate Middleton and King Charles cancer treatment, a royal expert has claimed.

Royal expert Tom Quinn told the Mirror, "As his two cousins pivot towards his exiled brother, and with his wife and father incapacitated by illness, William feels increasingly isolated and in the closed hothouse atmosphere of Kensington Palace and Windsor he is bound to feel increasingly paranoid.”

The royal expert went on saying: "For William it's a question of loyalty as Beatrice and Eugenie have got closer to Harry, William has decided to keep them very much at arm's length."

The royal expert’s remarks came after Prince William personally invited Princess Beatrice, Eugenie, Zara and Mike Tindall, and Peter Philips to join him at palace for garden party.

Princess Eugenie also issued a powerful statement after Prince William honoured her, saying she was ‘delighted’ to support ‘my family.’

Eugenie says, “Come rain or shine, I was delighted to support my family yesterday to meet some special individuals at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party who have gone above and beyond to support their local communities and the country.”

