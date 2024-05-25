Sarah Ferguson shares sweet advice for Prince Harry as King Charles battles cancer

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has seemingly shared a sweet advice for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid King Charles and Kate Middleton’s cancer fight.



Speaking to the People magazine recently, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie’s mother said the family comes first.

Sarah Ferguson said, “I think family unity is key… I think the key to life is that we all support each other.

"And also forgiveness is a great thing. I think forgiveness of yourself, and forgiveness of others."



Sarah Ferguson shared these remarks amid Prince Harry’s ongoing rift with the royal family particularly with his elder brother Prince William.

Meanwhile, about her own fight with the cancer, Sarah Ferguson said: “I've put cancer in the corner.”

She said, “This evening I am doing very well. I think that we've managed to get cancer in the right place rather than cancer ruling me. I've put cancer in the corner.

"I think you always have to be aware. I think it's great to get checked for breast cancer [and] melanoma. I think you just have to be very candid about it."