 
Geo News

Sarah Ferguson shares sweet advice for Prince Harry as King Charles battles cancer

Sarah Ferguson said, 'I think family unity is key… I think the key to life is that we all support each other'

By
Web Desk

May 25, 2024

Sarah Ferguson shares sweet advice for Prince Harry as King Charles battles cancer
Sarah Ferguson shares sweet advice for Prince Harry as King Charles battles cancer

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has seemingly shared a sweet advice for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid King Charles and Kate Middleton’s cancer fight.

Speaking to the People magazine recently, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie’s mother said the family comes first.

Sarah Ferguson said, “I think family unity is key… I think the key to life is that we all support each other.

Sarah Ferguson shares sweet advice for Prince Harry as King Charles battles cancer

"And also forgiveness is a great thing. I think forgiveness of yourself, and forgiveness of others."

Sarah Ferguson shared these remarks amid Prince Harry’s ongoing rift with the royal family particularly with his elder brother Prince William.

Meanwhile, about her own fight with the cancer, Sarah Ferguson said: “I've put cancer in the corner.”

She said, “This evening I am doing very well. I think that we've managed to get cancer in the right place rather than cancer ruling me. I've put cancer in the corner.

"I think you always have to be aware. I think it's great to get checked for breast cancer [and] melanoma. I think you just have to be very candid about it."

Kate Middleton's fans receive sad update about Princess' health
Kate Middleton's fans receive sad update about Princess' health
Royal expert reacts to new wave of trolling of Kate Middleton
Royal expert reacts to new wave of trolling of Kate Middleton
Prince William feels 'increasingly isolated' amid Kate Middleton, King Charles cancer treatment
Prince William feels 'increasingly isolated' amid Kate Middleton, King Charles cancer treatment
Prince William fails to ease Kate Middleton's pain amid pressure to resume duties
Prince William fails to ease Kate Middleton's pain amid pressure to resume duties
Prince Harry's gotten crossed off every royal list there is
Prince Harry's gotten crossed off every royal list there is
Prince Harry is putting Kate Middleton through torment after torment
Prince Harry is putting Kate Middleton through torment after torment
Prince Harry's wedding photographer recall's ‘awful' and horrible day
Prince Harry's wedding photographer recall's ‘awful' and horrible day
Prince Harry sparks scepticism: ‘Is he America's maker and shaker'
Prince Harry sparks scepticism: ‘Is he America's maker and shaker'
Prince Harry's breeding distrust by using media for his own purposes
Prince Harry's breeding distrust by using media for his own purposes
Prince Harry's decisions making Prince Archie and Lilibet a liability
Prince Harry's decisions making Prince Archie and Lilibet a liability
Prince Harry's ‘emotionally vulnerability' laid bare amid reliance on Meghan
Prince Harry's ‘emotionally vulnerability' laid bare amid reliance on Meghan
Victoria Beckham reacts to Kim, Kris holding up her Paris Fashion Week show
Victoria Beckham reacts to Kim, Kris holding up her Paris Fashion Week show