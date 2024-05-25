Kate Middleton’s fans receive sad update about Princess’ health

Kate Middleton’s close friends have revealed that her fans and admirers will have to wait to see her back in action.



The Princess of Wales stepped back from royal duties to focus on her recovery after being diagnosed of an undisclosed form of cancer, earlier this year.

Fans of the Princess were expecting her return to public duties in summer; however, her close pals have revealed that she is not likely to return until the autumn.

According to Richard Eden, Kate is seeking medical approval before she would be able to resume her duties and responsibilities.

He told Daily Mail, "Friends I spoke to in the past few days suggest we might not see Catherine again until the autumn — and only then if she has recovered fully.”

Meanwhile, a source revealed, "No one wants to put any pressure on Catherine. The only thing that matters at the moment is her getting better. She has been through an ordeal this year."

"It’s a reflection of Her Royal Highness’s importance to the future of the Monarchy that she has been given as much time as she needs,” they added.