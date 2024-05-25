 
Geo News

Kate Middleton's fans receive sad update about Princess' health

Kate Middleton stepped back from royal duties to focus on recovery from cancer

By
Web Desk

May 25, 2024

Kate Middletons fans receive sad update about Princess health
Kate Middleton’s fans receive sad update about Princess’ health

Kate Middleton’s close friends have revealed that her fans and admirers will have to wait to see her back in action.

The Princess of Wales stepped back from royal duties to focus on her recovery after being diagnosed of an undisclosed form of cancer, earlier this year.

Fans of the Princess were expecting her return to public duties in summer; however, her close pals have revealed that she is not likely to return until the autumn.

According to Richard Eden, Kate is seeking medical approval before she would be able to resume her duties and responsibilities.

He told Daily Mail, "Friends I spoke to in the past few days suggest we might not see Catherine again until the autumn — and only then if she has recovered fully.”

Meanwhile, a source revealed, "No one wants to put any pressure on Catherine. The only thing that matters at the moment is her getting better. She has been through an ordeal this year."

"It’s a reflection of Her Royal Highness’s importance to the future of the Monarchy that she has been given as much time as she needs,” they added. 

Royal expert reacts to new wave of trolling of Kate Middleton
Royal expert reacts to new wave of trolling of Kate Middleton
Sarah Ferguson shares sweet advice for Prince Harry as King Charles battles cancer video
Sarah Ferguson shares sweet advice for Prince Harry as King Charles battles cancer
Prince William feels 'increasingly isolated' amid Kate Middleton, King Charles cancer treatment
Prince William feels 'increasingly isolated' amid Kate Middleton, King Charles cancer treatment
Prince William fails to ease Kate Middleton's pain amid pressure to resume duties
Prince William fails to ease Kate Middleton's pain amid pressure to resume duties
Prince Harry's gotten crossed off every royal list there is
Prince Harry's gotten crossed off every royal list there is
Prince Harry is putting Kate Middleton through torment after torment
Prince Harry is putting Kate Middleton through torment after torment
Prince Harry's wedding photographer recall's ‘awful' and horrible day
Prince Harry's wedding photographer recall's ‘awful' and horrible day
Prince Harry sparks scepticism: ‘Is he America's maker and shaker'
Prince Harry sparks scepticism: ‘Is he America's maker and shaker'
Prince Harry's breeding distrust by using media for his own purposes
Prince Harry's breeding distrust by using media for his own purposes
Prince Harry's decisions making Prince Archie and Lilibet a liability
Prince Harry's decisions making Prince Archie and Lilibet a liability
Prince Harry's ‘emotionally vulnerability' laid bare amid reliance on Meghan
Prince Harry's ‘emotionally vulnerability' laid bare amid reliance on Meghan
Victoria Beckham reacts to Kim, Kris holding up her Paris Fashion Week show
Victoria Beckham reacts to Kim, Kris holding up her Paris Fashion Week show