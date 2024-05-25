Prince William makes major decision about future royal role of Prince Harry?

Prince William has seemingly made a big decision about the future of his estranged brother Prince Harry when the Prince of Wales becomes king amid their rift.



William’s decision about Harry’s future royal role has been disclosed by royal expert after the Prince of Wales recent garden party gave a 'glimpse of the future.'

The future monarch hosted a garden party at Buckingham Palace earlier this week and personally extended invites to his cousins Peter Phillips, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie as well as Zara and Mike Tindall, to attend the celebration.

Following the event, royal expert Jennie Bond told OK! Prince William’s decision provides a rare window into how the monarchy may operate under King William's reign when he eventually succeeds his father King Charles.

She told the publication, “I thought it was joyful to see this new generation of royals step up to help William at one of the traditional engagements of the year."

"I think it gave us a glimpse of the future: when William becomes King. He may not have his brother at his side, but he will have a band of loyal and close relatives to help him represent the monarchy," the royal expert went on to say.

About the royal cousins, the insider said: "I'm sure that, whenever they can, they will step up to help William when the burden of Kingship finally falls on his shoulders."