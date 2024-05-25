Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas breaks silence as Princess Eugenie supports Prince William

Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas has expressed her views as Princess Eugenie extended support to future king Prince William.



Eugenie and Cressida are close friends and often support each other.

Cressida and Harry dated for two years from 2012 to 2014 after being introduced by his cousin Princess Eugenie.

Now, Cressida has extended her support to Eugenie after the later decided to join William's camp earlier this week following her snub to Harry.

Prince William hosted a garden party at Buckingham Palace and personally extended invites to his cousins Peter Phillips, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie as well as Zara and Mike Tindall, to attend the celebration.

Following the party, Eugenie took to Instagram and shared a glimpse into the event with statement supporting Prince William.

She says, “Come rain or shine, I was delighted to support my family yesterday to meet some special individuals at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party who have gone above and beyond to support their local communities and the country.”

Cressida seemingly backed Eugenie’s decision by pressing the heart button on the post.