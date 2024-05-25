King Charles called out for snubbing veterans amid Prince Harry rift

King Charles has been called out for snubbing military veterans amid his rift with Prince Harry days after the Duke visited UK for a brief visit.



Amid debate over Charles and Harry’s versions of the UK snub, ITV royal editor Chris Ship slammed the monarch for not going to the Invictus Games service to honour the veterans.

Speaking on The Royal Beat, the expert said that Charles should have ‘swallowed’ his pride and accepted his son’s invitation to the Invictus Games service.

He said the Duke of Sussex should not be held accountable for what happened during his visit to Britain as he has played his part when it comes to the military.

Ship said, "The King, in my view, missed a trick by not going to that event at St Paul's Cathedral. Harry was here in the UK. It was for military veterans and those who are still serving.”

“The King is the head of the armed forces,” he continued. "Swallow your pride, go to the service. I think when it comes to the military, no one's going to criticize Harry for the work that he's done for those veterans."

After touching down in UK for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, Harry revealed that he will not be meeting King Charles due to his packed schedule.

However, latest reports claim that Charles wanted to meet Harry and even offered him a royal residence but the Duke turned it down.