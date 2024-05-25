Diddy addresses Cassie abuse video which doesn't tell the 'full story'

Rapper Sean Diddy Combs is adamant that the viral video of him kicking, punching and dragging his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura has more to it than meets the eye.

The development in the case comes after a member of his inner circle told The Post that Comb, 54, still insists that the abusive video doesn't tell the full story even after he publicly took responsibility for the misdemeanor.

“He’s incensed. Especially about the video. He insists it doesn’t tell the full story about what happened. Not that he’s excusing it, but he says that it’s a selected video,” the source said.

The source claimed that the Bad Boy Records founder can sense a strong agenda behind the incident unwrapping years later.

“It’s his position that there was an agenda in releasing the video when it was released,” the insider continued.

“But ultimately, he knows that his big concern is the raids on his house; the Cassie video is just a distraction.”

More victims of sexual assault by Diddy came forward with lawsuits after the video was released by CNN on May 19.

In the video, Diddy can be seen chasing his ex girlfriend who had attempted to flee from the hotel room in the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles.

The video further shows the rapper beating Cassie and dragging her through the hallway. The hotel footage also spotted him throwing a glass vase at her.

'My behavior on that video is inexcusable," Combs said later in an Instagram video posted on Sunday. "I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted,” he added.