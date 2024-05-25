Lana Del Rey reveals the fate of her James Bond theme song

Lana Del Rey wrote a theme song for a James Bond movie

Lana Del Rey has shared that she wrote a song for a James Bond movie and it was rejected.

Lana said she wrote a theme song for the James Bond film Spectre - but they went with Sam Smith's Writing's On The Wall.

The West Coast singer’s song ultimately ended up on her 2015 album Honeymoon.

Lana was asked why she hasn’t done a Bond theme at the Ivor Novello Awards, where she was honored with the Special International Award.

She replied: “I mean, how has that not happened? I wrote [24] for them.”

“Sam, you did a wonderful job. One day, maybe... But I'm going to continue to do my little Nancy Sinatra thing every now and then and just pretend it's the title track,” she added.

Briton Raye also shared her thoughts on topic, saying, “She just has the perfect energy for it.”

Raye, who won Songwriter of the Year at the event, continued, “I feel like she would eat that up – and I feel like that should happen in the future.”

“If they ever approached me, I'd roll over backwards obviously. I don't know how those things happen, but it would be my absolute pleasure,” she added.