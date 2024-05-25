 
Geo News

Buckingham Palace's reaction to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Nigeria trip revealed

An expert has revealed Buckingham Palace's reaction to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Nigeria tour

By
Web Desk

May 25, 2024

An expert has revealed Buckingham Palace's reaction to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Nigeria tour 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Nigeria tour has reportedly ruffled feathers at Buckingham Palace.

Earlier this month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Nigeria for a three-day trip and promoted the Invictus Games. The duo were treated like royals, with receptions and charity visits.

ITV News' royal editor, Chris Ship, said the trip raised a few eyebrows in the Palace.

He told The Royal Beat: "You get a few raised eyebrows when you talk about Nigeria with certain people in the Palace.”

“It’s certainly what happened to me when I was there yesterday (23/5),” he continued.

"People go, ‘Yes, Nigeria, not sure we can visit that soon after Harry and Meghan have been there’. But yes, politics gets a bit difficult when it comes to family troubles," he added.

Royal expert Tom Quinn also previously said the trip has left King Charles angry.

He told the publication that Charles is “angrier than anyone has ever seen him.”

He added, “What's really upset the applecart is the fact that the Nigerians treated Meghan and Harry as if they too thought this was an official tour - all the signs were there as the couple were greeted with dances, receptions, visits to schools and charities.”

