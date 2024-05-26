Kourtney Barker defends Travis Barker PDA amid recent criticism

Kourtney Kardashian faced criticism after recent revelation of six-hour makeout session with husband Travis Barker.

However, taking to Instagram Story on Saturday, Kourtney defended the act by responding to a fans' question.

A fan asked, "First thought...who makes out 6 hours?? lol," to which Kourtney replied by sharing a wedding photo of the couple along with "KRAVIS" in caption.

The revelation came into the light through an episode of The Kardashians, where the couple tested positive for COVID-19 on the day of Kourtney's baby shower.

In the episode, Barker, just returning from a European tour, tested negative for the virus. Despite concerns about the risks, Kourtney and Barker engaged in a six-hour-long makeout session.

However, Kourtney noticed Barker feeling unusually warm, leading to a positive COVID test result.

The revelation left the Kardashian-Jenner clan in distress, particularly Kris Jenner, who worried about her daughter's high-risk pregnancy.

Despite the setback, the couple managed, ensuring safety protocols during Kourtney's vintage Disneyland baby shower.