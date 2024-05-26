DC boss confirms exciting series 'Lanterns' update

 
James Gunn shares the names of writers for 'Lanterns' show

May 26, 2024

Lanterns is the new addition to the new DC world and its co-head James Gunn has confirmed the writers of the show.

In a post on Instagram the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker said  Damon Lindelof, Chris Mundy, and Tom King will form the series writing team.

"Yes, it's true. The Lanterns DCU series is putting together a crack team of writers, based on a wonderful pilot script and bible by Chris Mundy, Tom King, and Damon Lindelof," he said.

"A hearty welcome to Chris and @damonlindelof as they join the DC Studios family (no welcome necessary for old @tomking_tk, who has been here nearly since inception)."

Damon previously was known for his in 2019's Watchmen, and the series won the 2020 Emmy for Outstanding Limited Series.

While Chris has received critical acclaim for series including True Detective and Ozark, Tom has years of experience writing for DC under his belt.

Development started in 2023, but Lanterns official release date has not been announced.

