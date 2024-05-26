Princess Beatrice compared to ‘bitter' Prince Harry and glimmer driven Meghan Markle

Princess Beatrice’s take to royal duties has caused her to be branded a ‘half-in, half out’ royal who dips and out when it comes to royal responsibilities.

author of the From Berkshire to Buckingham newsletter, Jane Barr issued the comparisons according to a report by Express UK.

She began the entire thing by saying, “Aren’t these cousins half-in/half-out royals, just as Harry and Meghan wanted to be, but were denied?”

But for obvious reasons, i.e Prince Harry’s parentage, Ms Barr feels there are some differentiating points.

First being Prince Harry’s title as spare to the British throne, and second being their desire for a ‘glitz’ and ‘glimmer’ filled lifestyle.

Whereas Princess Beatrice prefers the opposite and walks through life by holding “down a regular job” and a relatively “low-key lifestyle.”

Compared to her Ms Barr believes, “She (Meghan) would not have been happy with the ultimately quiet or truly independent/non-royal lives that Wiliam and Harry's cousins actually live.”

“Looking back to Megxit, Harry was not just the grandson of the Queen, the same relationship all his cousins had to the sovereign, he was the son of the future king,” afterall.

“William and Harry were — from birth — preeminent royals, while their cousins, although celebrated, surely, began as secondary royals and only continued to fade as the years went by.”

Before concluding she also added, “Harry seems so bitter about being the spare, but he has always been quite senior to his cousins, and treated accordingly.”