Prince Harry arrested developmentally and forgetting how karma works

Prince Harry has just been ridiculed for forgetting that all actions have consequences, especially after having spent years bashing his own blood over grievances that many feel are ‘petty’.

Accusations and clap backs like this have been issued by royal commentator Micheal Cole.

He weighed in on everything while speaking to GB News host Nana Akua.

During his time there the expert noted, I think we’re dealing with a case of arrested development here.”

Because “Prince Harry is 40 in September and he doesn’t seem to realise that words have power and actions have consequences.”

For those unversed, “He and his wife have spent the last four years making cruel, unjustified and unkind criticisms of his family and senior members of it and now they seem rather surprised that no one wants to hug, kiss and forgive.”

“That shouldn’t be a surprise but it seems to be for them,” Mr Cole also chimed in to say before signing off.