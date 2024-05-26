Prince Harry unable to bring even a genuine smile across his face

Prince Harry’s inability to show a genuine smile, from time to time has just sparked a vast amount of backlash from experts.

Royal expert and commentator Michael Cole issued these claims against Prince Harry.

Everything has been shared during his candid interview with GB News host Nana Akua.

During that chat he started by accusing Prince Harry of being developmentally arrested, given his inability to realize that consequences and karma rarely fail to make a round trip visit.

He was also quoted saying, “Prince Harry has said he loves this country and it will always be his home but the people of this country are not too sure about that because he has gone into self-imposed exile in California.”

During his chat Mr Cole also went as far as to urge the couple of being grateful for what they have, instead of ‘harping’ on about the past.

He believes, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry “should be hugging themselves with glee. And yet, when do you see a genuine smile across the face of Prince Harry?”

“He used to be the happy prince, he doesn’t seem to be now,” he even went as far as to allege at one point as well.

For those unversed, all these claims have come shortly after Prince Harry made his way back to the US after being rejected for a face-to-face meeting with his father.

This time around Prince Harry made a three-day trip to the UK for the thanksgiving 10th anniversary event for the Invictus Games.