Kate Middleton cancer recovery explained with behind-the-scenes insights

What Kate Middleton’s friends and family expect from her during the course of her preventative cancer treatment journey has just been shared by experts.

An insider close to the royal family made these revelations regarding what is expected of Kate Middleton.

It is pertinent to mention that Kate Middleton is not slated to return to any royal duties in the coming few weeks, and is awaiting the green signal from her doctors.

In regards to her healing journey and the hopes of those around her, the insider began by saying, “No one wants to put any pressure on Catherine.”

according to The Daily Mail, “the only thing that matters at the moment is her getting better.”

This is mainly due to the fact that “she has been through an ordeal this year,” with the cancer revelation as well as facing a similar diagnosis of those around her.

“What this means in practice is that big decisions, such as the appointment of new staff, can wait,” the insider also noted.

Referencing the hiring of a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) who would report directly to the couple, regarding 60 staffers.

The same source also went as far as to note how this laxation by Buckingham Palace and those around her means, “It’s a reflection of Her Royal Highness’s importance to the future of the Monarchy that she has been given as much time as she needs.”

The insider also compared King Charles’ situation to that of Kate Middleton and explained, how “ss Sovereign, His Majesty is in a very different position from the Princess of Wales,” so “there is no need for her to be seen while she’s recovering.”