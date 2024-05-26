 
May 26, 2024

Prince Harry's lawyers rush to protect from ‘stigma' in law enforcement row

Prince Harry’s lawyers have reportedly started fighting in court to keep his personal documents from becoming readily available publicly.

The documents in question are related to ‘law enforcement’ and pertain to his visa status under the premise that there would be “stigma attached” should they be published.

For those unversed, the entire document was due to be released last night and this development is the first that has come to light since the initial filing by The Heritage Society.

It pertains to Prince Harry’s drug use admission, which many believe should have effected his visa standing, had it been made public at the time of the visa filing.

The court transcript of 53 pages argues Prince Harry has a right to his privacy and is in response to the judge’s questions about “privacy interest that the government is asserting on the duke's behalf.”

To this Prince Harry’s lawyer, John Bardo, is said to have claimed, Well, many of these records, Your Honour, are law enforcement records.”

“So there is a stigma associated with being mentioned in a law enforcement record,” he added before adding that the entire record contains “confidential law enforcement tools and techniques” as well.

In response to this statement an LA-based immigration lawyer stepped forward with their own thoughts and admitted, “'Law enforcement records could mean the police, FBI, airport police, secret service, military police or even the highway patrol. The word that jumps out is ‘stigma. It is not a word you would expect to see in a routine visa application.”

According to a report by The Daily Mail he also said, “It's a highly unusual word not usually seen in cases like this and it begs the question, what is in there that could attach a stigma to Prince Harry's application? There is no way of knowing until the records are made public.”

