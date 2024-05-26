Sophia Bush reacts to engagement rumors

Sophia Bush has finally confirmed if her engagement rumors with Ashlyn Harris are true or not.

The 41-year-old actress posted a romantic picture with the former soccer player from Paris in which she slipped one arm under her jacket.

As her left hand was hidden in the picture, netizens speculated that she was trying to hide her ring finger.

Shutting down the rumors, Sophia took to her social media and penned, “I hear the internet is being wild? Y’all,' she wrote with crying laughing and coffin emojis. 'I have no ‘news’ for you. But wouldn't you put your hands all up in her jacket if you could?? (To be clear you can't because of boundaries, but I'll continue to do it for you because I’m just generous like that).

Holding up her left hand to prove the speculations wrong, she added, “I get that it's new for y'all to see me so happy and so embodied. It's new for me too. How lucky am I.”

In an article for Glamour, the One Tree Hill alum had shared how she met Ashly.

She had shared that after moving back to her home in Los Angeles, she came across "groups of women who opened up about issues they were going through in their own homes."

Sophia shared that she and Ashlyn first crossed paths in 2019 and started out as friends as she was also going through her own split from Ali Krieger.