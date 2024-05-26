Kate Middleton issues heartfelt statement as she receives 'incredibly sad' news

Kate Middleton has released a joint statement with Prince William after the royal couple received ‘incredibly sad’ news on Saturday.



The future king and queen issued the major statement on their official social media handles.

The Prince and Princess of Wales sent the personal message of condolence after the death of a Spitfire pilot from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight in Lincolnshire.

Kate Middleton and William say in their message, “Incredibly sad to hear of the news this afternoon from RAF Coningsby.

“Our thoughts this evening are with the pilot’s loved ones, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, and the wider RAF family. W & C”

Prince William was Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Coningsby, where the memorial flight is based, from 2008 until 2023 before handing over the role to Kate in August last year.

The BBC, citing officials, reported a pilot died after a Spitfire crashed in a field close to an RAF station in Lincolnshire.

The World War Two-era plane belonged to the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight based at RAF Coningsby, the RAF has said.

The RAF statement reads: "It is with great sadness that we must confirm the death of an RAF pilot in a tragic accident near RAF Coningsby today.

"The pilot's family have been informed and we ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time."