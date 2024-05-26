 
Geo News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle follow in footsteps of Queen Elizabeth for Archie, Lilibet

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently visited Nigeria without their children Archie and Lilibet

By
Web Desk

May 26, 2024

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle follow in footsteps of Queen Elizabeth for Archie, Lilibet
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle follow in footsteps of Queen Elizabeth for Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly followed in the footsteps of late Queen Elizabeth with their major decision about their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The royal couple visited Nigeria earlier this month without their kids, who reportedly remained in California with their grandmother, Doria Ragland.

Prince Harry’s late grandmother Queen Elizabeth also went on tour in the Commonwealth for five months between 1953 and 1954, without then-Prince Charles, who was six at the time, and Princess Anne, who was four at the time, according to Daily Express UK.

Commenting on it, royal expert Gareth Russell told GB News that Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, took her young children on royal tours but the "prevailing wisdom" is that it is a "huge disruption".

The royal expert believes it's a "huge disruption for children to be on public display like that."

Princess Charlene looks so much 'healthier and stronger' in latest photos with her twins
Princess Charlene looks so much 'healthier and stronger' in latest photos with her twins
Kim Kardashian thinks the Tom Brady roast was 'unfair'
Kim Kardashian thinks the Tom Brady roast was 'unfair'
Prince Harry's lawyers rush to protect from ‘stigma' in law enforcement row
Prince Harry's lawyers rush to protect from ‘stigma' in law enforcement row
Prince William feels honoured with latest move
Prince William feels honoured with latest move
Angelina Jolie's ‘nasty side' in Brad Pitt divorce: Report
Angelina Jolie's ‘nasty side' in Brad Pitt divorce: Report
Prince Harry suffers another major blow from royal family
Prince Harry suffers another major blow from royal family
Snoop Dogg 'thankful' for Drake, Kendrick Lamar beef rap
Snoop Dogg 'thankful' for Drake, Kendrick Lamar beef rap
Prince Harry unable to bring even a genuine smile across his face
Prince Harry unable to bring even a genuine smile across his face
Tom Cruise flashes fake ‘million dollar smile' as new stresses appear?
Tom Cruise flashes fake ‘million dollar smile' as new stresses appear?
Chris Pratt reveals how he spent his first Hollywood paycheck
Chris Pratt reveals how he spent his first Hollywood paycheck
Prince George gives major update on Kate Middleton's health video
Prince George gives major update on Kate Middleton's health
Kate Middleton issues heartfelt statement as she receives 'incredibly sad' news
Kate Middleton issues heartfelt statement as she receives 'incredibly sad' news