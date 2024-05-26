Prince Harry, Meghan Markle follow in footsteps of Queen Elizabeth for Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly followed in the footsteps of late Queen Elizabeth with their major decision about their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.



The royal couple visited Nigeria earlier this month without their kids, who reportedly remained in California with their grandmother, Doria Ragland.

Prince Harry’s late grandmother Queen Elizabeth also went on tour in the Commonwealth for five months between 1953 and 1954, without then-Prince Charles, who was six at the time, and Princess Anne, who was four at the time, according to Daily Express UK.

Commenting on it, royal expert Gareth Russell told GB News that Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, took her young children on royal tours but the "prevailing wisdom" is that it is a "huge disruption".

The royal expert believes it's a "huge disruption for children to be on public display like that."