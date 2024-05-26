Christie Brinkley shares rare group photo with her ‘Babies’ celebrating Mother’s Day

Model Christie Brinkley shared glimpses into her Mother’s Day celebration with children Alexa Joel, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, and Jack Brinkley-Cook.



The 70-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account on Thursday and posted the cherished moments she spent with her children while enjoying homemade pizza.

The National Lampoon’s Vacation actress began her caption by writing, “There’s no place like… HOME‼️."

“My babies all came home for #mothersday and made a 'Build your own Pizza' lunch! Fun!" she continued.

“Thank you @alexarayjoel @ryanjgleason @jackbrinkleycook @sailorbrinkleycook @itsfurtun and @artminsta for these delightful pix,” she concluded her caption by tagging her children’s partner, before adding, "[The] light was beautiful.”

The photo shared alongside the caption features Brinkley giving a group hug to her daughters Alexa Ray Joel, and Sailor Brinkley-Cook, and son Jack Paris Brinkley Cook, while in her kitchen with different pizza toppings spread all over the kitchen's countertop.

It is pertinent to mention that Brinkley shares her only son, Jack with her ex-husband Richard Taubman, and her first daughter, Alexa from her previous marriage with Billy Joel.

Moreover, she welcomed her second daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook with architect Peter Cook, who parted ways in 2008.