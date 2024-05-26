Photo: Anya Taylor-Joy recalls first day at 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' set

Anya Taylor-Joy opened up about the thing which she loved about George Miller's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

In a recent chat with SFX Magazine, The Queen’s Gambit star stated, "The first conversation that George and I ever had was (him asking) how many of the stunts we want to do. I said, 'Whatever you'll let me do, I'll do it.'

She also reflected, "I've always been very excited by the prospect of doing something as physical as this. My first day was being driven out to the middle of nowhere in California and being given a beaten-up car, and they're like, 'Have at it!'"

The 28-year-old also said of the dystopian movie’s prequel, "I saw that film as a fan. And I fell in love with it in that way.”

“Genuinely, when I think back on my cinematic experiences, that one really stands out because I knew that I had seen a masterpiece. That film finished and I was like, 'Wow, that's really blown my mind,'” she recalled.

Praising Charlize Theron for depicting the role of Imperator Furiosa in the 2015’s film, Anya said, "Her arrival on our screens 10 years ago ushered in a very new era of the way that we represented women on screen and the kinds of roles that men decided that women could have, at the time anyway.”

She said in conclusion, “So it feels wonderful to be able to continue her story and to have people care so much."