Artists, politicians mourn death of veteran actor Talat Hussain

Legendary actor Talat Hussain. — X/@YusraSAskari

Tributes and condolences started pouring in after veteran Pakistani actor Talat Hussain’s demise this morning as the much-celebrated figure passed away at the age of 83 after prolonged illness.



Hussain’s daughter Tazeen Hussain shared the news of his death with “profound grief and a very heavy heart” and asked people to pray for the thespian’s forgiveness.

Various figures from the entertainment industry and actors expressed sorrow over the loss of a gem of an artist.

Famous actor Adnan Siddiqui reacted to Tazeen’s post with a comment, saying a prayer and expressing deep grief on Hussain’s demise.

He also offered condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for Hussain’s eternal peace.

“Passing away of Talat Hussain sahib feels like a personal loss. He was there not as a co-actor but guiding force when I did my first-ever play, Khwabon Ki Zanjir. Another of the greats gone,” Siddiqui separately wrote in an X post.

Actors Laila Wasti, Shahzad Sheikh and Tooba Siddiqui also commented on the Instagram post, praying for the deceased and his family.

Meanwhile, seasoned actor Rubina Ashraf took to her Instagram to mourn the “huge loss”. She shared a picture of Hussain and wrote that he was not just an accomplished actor but a teacher and “an academy” where many of the people in the industry received their first lessons.

“Another great gone,” Ashraf said, adding that Hussain will live in people’s hearts forever.

Actor Bushra Ansari took to Instagram to offer her condolences. "What a loss," she wrote in her post.





Meanwhile, speaking to Geo News, Bushra said that her heart is sad. "Talat was an elegant and civilised actor," she said.

Showering praise on his voice, she said that Hussain used to speak beautifully. She added that he was a person with a great personality.

Actor Humayun Saeed expressed his sorrow on Instagram Stories, calling Hussain “a legend and an icon”.



“Deeply saddened to learn about Talat Hussain sahab’s passing… May Allah bless his soul,” Saeed wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, Nabeel Zafar, who has worked with Hussain in various popular drama serials during the late 1990s, said that the veteran actor will be deeply missed.

Aijaz Aslam paid homage to Hussain, saying that the deceased actor's legacy would live on through the lives he touched.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also joined the list of mourners by offering condolences and sympathies with Hussain's survivors.

"CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif while paying tribute to the artistic services of Talat Hussain said that Talat Hussain held a unique distinction in the art of acting," a statement released by the Chief Minister's Office read.

The deceased actor was laid to rest after a funeral prayer this evening in Karachi's DHA. Several showbiz personalities and politicians including Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori attended the funeral.

Meanwhile, Senator Faisal Javed Khan expressed grief over Hussain's passing, saying: "A legendary actor and an academy himself, Talat sab was a star whose brilliance, flawless acting and natural expressions were recognisable across the generations."

Javed also recalled the time when he worked with Hussain on some voiceover projects.