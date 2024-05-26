 
Kim Kardashian feels like 'easy target' after Tom Brady 'Netflix' roast?

Kim Kardashian was roasted about her former husband Kanye West during Tom Brady 'Netflix' roast

May 26, 2024

Kim Kardashian is seemingly not happy after The Roast of Tom Brady.

As fans will know, The Kardashians star tackled extreme roast related to her former husband Kanye West and kids at Tom Brady’s Netflix roast.

A new report by OK Magazine shared, “Kim feels like she’s such an easy target at this point.”

The insider shared privy to the outlet even remarked, “Kim’s Met Gala outfit got ripped to shreds, way more than others that she figured would be considered way inferior to hers.”

Wrapping up the chat, the source addressed, “It’s just all so unfair as far as Kim sees it.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Kim Kardashian’s slamming did not just end at the Netflix roast, but it also paved the way for Andrew Schulz claiming that she has “no human aspect” during Flagrant podcast.

Andrew Schulz also said of the SKIMS mogul at that time, Kim “sat with perfect posture for three hours straight” and seemed “disassociated” during the show.

“She smiled, laughed. I’ve never seen anything like that. Completely unaffected,” he stated.

“Even when she was up there, they were kind of booing her. It didn’t make her smile. It didn’t make her sad. It was nothing,” Andrew claimed before moving to another joke.

