Miley Cyrus leaves fans in frenzy with new hairstyle: See pics

Miley Cyrus is giving fans nostalgia with her new hairstyle

Miley Cyrus has delighted her fans with her new brunette look.

In her appearance on Netflix’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, Miley unveiled brown hair with face framing waves and a middle parting.

The Hannah Montana star looked stunning in a brown vest top, grey mini skirt, blazer, and black belt.

Fans on X and Instagram are in a frenzy over the return of her beloved dark brown wavy hair.

“ive been WAITING for the brown waves to come back,”(sic) wrote one fan, while another gushed, “oml is she back as a brunette?!?!”

A third wrote, “She’s looks amazing!!!”

“The hairrrrrrrrr,” added a fourth.

This year saw Miley win her first ever Grammy award. The singer took home the best pop solo performance for her hit Flowers, and was presented the award by Mariah Carey.

“This M.C. is going to stand by this M.C. because this is just too iconic,” she said as she began her acceptance speech.

“Oh my god, I just got stuck in the rain and traffic and thought I was going to miss this moment. And I could have missed the award — that’s fine — but not Mariah Carey! I just saw you at the Hollywood Bowl. It was everything,” she continued, before telling a story to make an analogy to her Grammy win.

“There was a little boy that all he wanted for his birthday was a butterfly. So his parents gave him a butterfly net and he was so excited. He went outside out in the sun and started swinging and swinging,” she said.

“But with no luck, he sat down on the ground, he finally let go and he surrendered. He was okay that he was not going to capture this beautiful butterfly,” Cyrus said. “Right when he did is when the butterfly came and landed right on the tip of his nose. And this song, ‘Flowers,’ is my butterfly. Thank you,” she concluded emotionally.