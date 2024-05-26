Prince William making Kate Middleton cancer recovery 'more difficult'?

Prince William’s return to royal duties has made his wife Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s recovery from cancer ‘more difficult’, a royal insider has claimed.



The future king has returned to royal duties and he reportedly is leaning on Carole, Michael, Pippa and James Middleton as Kate is undergoing cancer treatment.

Prince William reportedly also began a two-day visit to Cornwall in his first overnight trip away from Kate Middleton amidst her cancer battle recently.

Now, the source told Radar Online: "It doesn't help that William has been away from home more, so Kate's main support and shoulder to lean on isn't always around.

Kate Middleton’s mother, Carole Middleton, has been helping her and caring grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but "William's absence makes things more difficult."