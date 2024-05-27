 
Taylor Swift leaves her heart in Lisbon after debut performance

Taylor Swift expressed her gratitude for the love she received in Lisbon

May 27, 2024

Taylor Swift wrapped up her two night shows of Eras Tour in Lisbon on Saturday, May 25.

On Sunday, Swift took to Instagram to appreciate her fans in the capital Portugal, where she performed for the first time.

Sharing photos from her show, the Blank Space hitmaker poured her heart out in the caption.

"It’s official, I left my [heart emoji] in Lisbon," she wrote.

Swift continued, "My first time in Portugal and you all made me feel like I was right at home. I’ll seriously never forget the way you treated us, the overwhelming love and passion and hands in the air and dancing and how you screamed every lyric!!"

The Lover hitmaker concluded with "Muito obrigada" which means thank you very much in Portuguese.

During her last show of Eras Tour in Lisbon, Swift delivered an emotional speech on stage.

Expressing her excitement and gratitude, the So Long, London singer described the experience as "an absolute dream."

