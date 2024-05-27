 
Taylor Swift reigns supreme in charts after weeks

Taylor Swift's new album 'TTPD' continues to dominate the charts

May 27, 2024

Taylor Swift's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, is unstoppable as the album continued to dominate the Billboard 200. 

For the fifth week, the album is sitting on the top and some 378,000 units were moved at the end of May 23 in the U.S.

The last time the album was at No. 1 for five weeks was Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time.

In other news, Taylor's beau Travis Kelce reacted to his teammate Harrison Butker's controversial commencement speech at Harrison Butker. 

He said, "When it comes down to his views and what he said at the St. Benedict's commencement speech… Those are his, I can't say I agree with the majority of it or just about any of it."

Noting, "Outside of him loving his family and his kids. I don't think I should judge him by his views, especially his religious views."

He added, "I grew up in a beautiful upbringing of different social classes, different religions, different races and ethnicities in Cleveland Heights."

