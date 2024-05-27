Cold Play surprises fans with Sabrina Carpenter duet at Big Weekend

Sabrina Carpenter joined Coldplay to perform 'Magic' from album 'Ghost Stories'

Coldplay surprised fans by bringing out pop star Sabrina Carpenter for a special performance.

At BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Luton, Carpenter, who had her own slot earlier in the day, joined Coldplay on stage during their headline set to sing Magic from Ghost Stories album.

The surprise appearance was hinted at when Coldplay's frontman, Chris Martin, sang a line from Carpenter's recent hit Espresso at the end of their song Fix You.

This subtle nod set the stage for Carpenter's entrance, which thrilled the audience.

As they performed together, Martin praised Carpenter, saying, "Your lyrics are amazing and you’re amazing!" to which the singer replied, "I love Coldplay. What is this? Give it up for Coldplay – what the hell?"

Fans shared their excitement and videos of the performance on social media.

One wrote on X, "this is so iconic omg COLDPLAY, the COLDPLAY, one of the biggest bands in the world, knows sabrina and wanted to sing with her???"