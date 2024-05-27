Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez set to make major announcement about marriage

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez will announce their heartbreaking divorce after the conclusion of her upcoming tour This Is Me... Live, predicted an expert.



During a conversation with Kinsey Schofield on her Unfiltered podcast, American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton made shocking predictions about one of the most beloved Hollywood couples.

According to Hilton, Affleck is stalling to break the news of his separation from Lopez due to her tour, which has struggled to generate ticket sales as expected.

Multiple publications reported that several of JLo’s concerts were cancelled because of low ticket sales, prompting her to rebrand the tour from “This Is Me... Now” to “This Is Me... Live: The Greatest Hits.”

The rebrand suggests that Lopez is trying to attract more fans to buy her tickets of the tour, which will revolve around her discography, for those who didn’t connect with her latest songs.

Speaking on heated rumours about Lopez and Affleck’s split, Hilton said, “They're done it's over,” before noting that Affleck “is just being a supportive love by trying to stall the news as much as possible until her tour is over.”

“She's going on the road in a little bit and that also has been met with a lot of negative headlines about poor ticket sales and many shows were cancelled,” the expert added.

Before concluding, he predicted that fans of Lopez and Affleck will “get an official announcement that they're divorcing” after This Is Me... Live conclusion.

Rumours about Affleck and Lopez parting ways swirled after In Touch Weekly reported that the couple is headed to ‘divorce’ after they failed to make a joint appearance in 47 days.

Later, a source told Us Weekly that Affleck and Lopez were “having issues” in their marriage and that Affleck, who is filming the sequel of his 2016 movie Accountant, has moved out of their L.A. residence.