Britney Spears shares proof of 'heartbreaking' incident: 'I'm scared'

Britney Spears let fans in on a heartbreaking incident at her home.

Taking to her Instagram on Monday, the 42-year-old singer claimed that all her jewelry had been stolen and filmed the empty boxes which once stored her prized possessions.

While she didn’t share more details about the robbery, Britney told her fans that the incident had left her “scared.”

“Look I'll show you guys for real, all my jewelry was stolen. I'm scared, it's all gone, all my jewelry is gone,” she said.

The only item that the alleged robbers didn’t tak from her collection was a religious necklace and broach which Britney called a “Mother Mary.”

“So you can see for real all my jewelry was stolen … it's hard to buy new now because I'm scared it will go missing. So I buy it cheap and fake, but it's hard because some of my pieces were originally made for me … and my baby cross that I wore since I was 4 is gone … it's so thin,” she penned in the caption.

The sad incident comes after the Toxic crooner told her fans last weekend that she has been feeling unwell.

“I've been sick for two months with a stupid cold … I had it before Mexico and I'm very nasally and congested in my nose, it sucks. It went away when I first got back home, but came back yesterday … I got a Z-Pak and I'm hoping it goes away,” she had said.