Kim Kardashian 'feeling' daughter North West 'Lion King' performance

Kim Kardashian just appreciated her daughter, North West for her latest musical performance.

On May 25, 2024, Saturday, the TV personality took to her official Instagram account to upload a series of behind-the-scenes of her daughter’s performance.

The 10-year-old North West's performance in question was her depiction as Young Simba in Disney’s The Lion King live concert at The Hollywood Bowl.

In the first video uploaded on Kardashian’s Storied, the proud mom sat in the audience with her 6-year-old daughter, Chicago, singing along to the song, Can You Feel the Love Tonight.

She captioned the video, “I was feeling it @thelionking.”

While in the next video, The Kardashians star uploaded an adorable picture of North helping her sister, Chicago, with her hair, in an area that was supposedly the backstage.

“Never too busy to help her sister with her edges,” the reality star, who shares the two daughters with her ex, Kanye West, wrote across the picture.

Kim Kardashian also uploaded a snap of North dressed in a costume as Young Simba while in another she posed for the camera with the character of Zazu, the red-billed hornbill.