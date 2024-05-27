 
Taylor Swift calls second 'Eras Tour' in Lisbon 'an absolute dream'

Taylor Swift performed her second show in Lisbon, Portugal, on Saturday

May 27, 2024

Taylor Swift just expressed her sentiments to the crowd of Lisbon, Portugal, during her second show of the Eras Tour.

The 34-year-old pop sensation gave a heartfelt speech to her spectators in Lisbon on May 25, Saturday.

As she expressed how much fun she was having performing at the concert she called being with the Portuguese crowd "an absolute dream.”

According to the video posted on X, formerly Twitter, the Lover crooner could be heard revealing that "we are currently in the Red era" of her show as she discussed how she has previously released albums such as Fearless, Speak Now and Red and then went on tours for them.

“And during the course of those tours... we made so many fun memories, but the one thing that I wish I would have done differently is I wish I could have brought every one of those tours to come see you in Lisbon,” the songstress added.

Taylor Swift explained the cheering crowd that she designed the Eras Tour "to be all of my favorite memories from those tours in the past and put them all in one show, so that now we can all experience those memories together.”

