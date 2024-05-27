Glen Powell expresses how he 'literally ruined' show 'Hidden Figures'

Glen Powell just spoke about what he really thinks of his onscreen performance.

The 35-year-old Hot Man actor got candid about his work stating how he “ruined” a take as he watched a rough cut for the first time.

In his appearance on the Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast, Powell revealed he "puked in the bushes" after seeing his performance as the famous astronaut, John Glenn, in Hidden Figures, a 2016 historical drama.

"I remember watching Hidden Figures for the first time on the Fox lot ... and this was before all the effects were done, the music was in, the sound design ... and I literally left the movie and I puked in the bushes," Powell said on the podcast.

Appreciating his movie stars, Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe, he continued, "I was like, 'All these women put in these great performances,' and it's like, the legacy of these women. I was like, 'I literally ruined this movie.'"

Glen Powell how the rough cut took a toll, saying, "It does get in your own head. People forget that when you're watching the rough cut of a movie, it's probably like watching the footage of yourself that you're having to edit, right? So you sit there and you're like, 'I hate myself.'"