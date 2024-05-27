 
Geo News

Glen Powell expresses how he 'literally ruined' show 'Hidden Figures'

Glen Powell starred in the historical drama, 'Hidden Figures' back in 2016

By
Web Desk

May 27, 2024

Glen Powell expresses how he literally ruined show Hidden Figures
Glen Powell expresses how he 'literally ruined' show 'Hidden Figures'

Glen Powell just spoke about what he really thinks of his onscreen performance.

The 35-year-old Hot Man actor got candid about his work stating how he “ruined” a take as he watched a rough cut for the first time.

In his appearance on the Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast, Powell revealed he "puked in the bushes" after seeing his performance as the famous astronaut, John Glenn, in Hidden Figures, a 2016 historical drama.

"I remember watching Hidden Figures for the first time on the Fox lot ... and this was before all the effects were done, the music was in, the sound design ... and I literally left the movie and I puked in the bushes," Powell said on the podcast.

Appreciating his movie stars, Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe, he continued, "I was like, 'All these women put in these great performances,' and it's like, the legacy of these women. I was like, 'I literally ruined this movie.'"

Glen Powell how the rough cut took a toll, saying, "It does get in your own head. People forget that when you're watching the rough cut of a movie, it's probably like watching the footage of yourself that you're having to edit, right? So you sit there and you're like, 'I hate myself.'"

Cher accompanies beau Alexander Edwards after Travis Scott brawl
Cher accompanies beau Alexander Edwards after Travis Scott brawl
Jane Seymour lets everyone in on secret to youthful glow
Jane Seymour lets everyone in on secret to youthful glow
Ryan Reynolds 'thinks' of THIS comedian 'outta nowhere'
Ryan Reynolds 'thinks' of THIS comedian 'outta nowhere'
Netflix CEO makes strong claims about 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer'
Netflix CEO makes strong claims about 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer'
Taylor Swift calls second 'Eras Tour' in Lisbon 'an absolute dream'
Taylor Swift calls second 'Eras Tour' in Lisbon 'an absolute dream'
Stacey Solomon drops major career move
Stacey Solomon drops major career move
Kim Kardashian 'feeling' daughter North West 'Lion King' performance
Kim Kardashian 'feeling' daughter North West 'Lion King' performance
Tina Knowles recalls Beyonce standing up to the bullies: 'Proud of her'
Tina Knowles recalls Beyonce standing up to the bullies: 'Proud of her'
Paris Hilton shares sweet moments with son Phoenix in Hawaii
Paris Hilton shares sweet moments with son Phoenix in Hawaii
'Heartbroken' Sofia Mattsson mourns the death of Johnny Wactor
'Heartbroken' Sofia Mattsson mourns the death of Johnny Wactor
Allison Holker pens down heartfelt note to daughter Weslie
Allison Holker pens down heartfelt note to daughter Weslie
Dylan Minnette reveals the reason why he ‘quit' acting
Dylan Minnette reveals the reason why he ‘quit' acting