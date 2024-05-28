Kardashian family celebrates Scott Disick's birthday

On Scott Disick. ex-Kourtney Kardashian's 41st birthday, the Kardashians share celebratory messages on social media.



Starting with Kim Kardashian, the fashion mogul took to Instagram saying "I love you," adding, "Hope you're having the best birthday!."

Kris, meanwhile, shared an elaborate post that included photos of him and his kids.

"Wishing you an amazing year filled with health, happiness and love," she penned. "You're the best dad, uncle, friend and son and we love you very much!!!!!" And the Good American founder also celebrated the day, commenting with a red heart emoji, "Happy birthday Scotty!"

Apart from birthday posts, Scott has another reason to celebrate: his eldest son Mason has officially joined Instagram.

His mother, Kourtney shared on Instagram, "My first baby is on insta and I'm not OK."

"I can't believe my @masondisick is on insta," she continued. "The one who named us Kiki and KoKo is a legit teenager."

As his son hit the teenage era, Scott opened up about the phase and how strong was their bond.

"He's great, he's really been unbelievable," he shared. "We're closer than ever."