Robert Downey Jr. final character in 'The Sympathizer' revealed

Robert Downey Jr.'s final character in The Sympathizer's is revealed.

In the finale of HBO series, Downey astounds audiences with his portrayal of five distinct characters.

Each character of the Iron Man star represents a facet of the protagonist's troubled relationship with his father.

However, the final character is revealed to be the Captain's father, a French Catholic priest, in a poignant flashback scene that sheds light on the protagonist's inner turmoil.

The creation of Downey's characters involved meticulous prosthetic work overseen by Vincent Van Dyke, a renowned prosthetics designer.

"From day one, all of these heads are being done at the same time, including the father, so I had a very clear kind of relationship between them, Subconsciously, for me, as I’m sculpting these looks or thinking about them, they have a different emotion behind them," Van Dyke told IndieWire.

He added, "It gave us a clear, defined image [in clay], and then obviously he evolves as you go through makeup tests and the iterations of coloring and his contact lenses being a bit of a nod to the Captain, Now we can see why there’s a tie in there. There are all these little subtle hints that I think are really lovely."

Robert Downey Jr.'s transformative performance in The Sympathizer finale left a lasting impression.