Barry Keoghan can't take his eyes off Sabrina Carpenter at Big Weekend

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan reportedly dating since December 2023 have been spotted together on several occasions

May 28, 2024

Barry Keoghan spotted cheering for Sabrina Carpenter during her performance at Big Weekend

Barry Keoghan showed his support for girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter.

During Carpenter's performance at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Luton, England on Sunday, May 26, Keoghan was seen cheering for her from the side-stage.

As the singer performed her hit song Esperesso, the Saltburn actor could be seen smiling and clapping for her.

The couple first sparked dating rumors in December 2023, and since then, Keoghan has frequently supported Carpenter at her performances.

According to The Sun report, a source confirmed that The Batman actor would be attending the event.

"Barry has been added to the VIP guest- list for Sunday and plans to cheer her on from the side of the stage. He couldn’t be more proud of her," they said.

This isn't the first time Keoghan has showed support for Carpenter's performance, previously, he attended the Feather singer's opening set on Taylor Swift Eras Tour in Australia and her performance at Coachella.

Earlier this month, Keoghan threw Carpenter a 25th birthday party at DUMBO House in Brooklyn, attended by about 100 friends, including rapper Ice Spice.

