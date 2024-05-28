 
Geo News

Madonna sets eyes on young Brit boxer after Josh Popper split

Madonna and boxing coach Josh Popper dated for one year before parting ways, confirms source

By
Web Desk

May 28, 2024

Madonna sets eyes on young Brit boxer after Josh Popper split
Madonna sets eyes on young Brit boxer after Josh Popper split

Madonna has set her eyes on a new man just days after her breakup from boyfriend Josh Popper, claimed a source.

According to The Sun, the Queen of Pop has moved on from the boxing coach as she gets along “very well” with professional boxer, Richard Riakporhe.

They said the Material Girl hitmaker met Richard, nicknamed The Midnight Train, last year as he modelled for Burberry.

“Richard met Madonna through the fashion world — they have mutual friends. They get on really well and have a lot of fun in each other’s company,” the insider said.

“But at the moment they are just good friends,” they added. 

This comes after the publication reported that Madonna and Josh parted ways due to their hectic schedules as it made it difficult for them to find time for each other.

“Things just fizzled out,” they said of the former flames, before noting that there is no animosity between the former lovers. “There is genuinely no bad blood — they’re still fond of each other.”

“At the moment their relationship doesn’t feel feasible and they’ve cooled things off, but they are staying friends,” the insider added.

Ben Stiller daughter uses Taylor Swift in cheeky way
Ben Stiller daughter uses Taylor Swift in cheeky way
Ryan Phillippe tests luck on single ex-Reese Witherspoon?
Ryan Phillippe tests luck on single ex-Reese Witherspoon?
Kardashian family celebrates Scott Disick's birthday
Kardashian family celebrates Scott Disick's birthday
Robert Downey Jr. final character in 'The Sympathizer' revealed
Robert Downey Jr. final character in 'The Sympathizer' revealed
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West daughter North sparks nepotism debate
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West daughter North sparks nepotism debate
Jennifer Lopez believes 'Atlas' shows good & bad AI
Jennifer Lopez believes 'Atlas' shows good & bad AI
Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid enjoy date night at BottleRock music festival
Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid enjoy date night at BottleRock music festival
Richard M. Sherman, renowned Disney songwriter breathes his last at 95
Richard M. Sherman, renowned Disney songwriter breathes his last at 95
Prince Harry playing a game of twister with his relationships
Prince Harry playing a game of twister with his relationships
David Harbor 'controls' wife Lily Allen's phone for THIS reason
David Harbor 'controls' wife Lily Allen's phone for THIS reason
Justin, Hailey Bieber trying to 'forget the past' amid pregnancy
Justin, Hailey Bieber trying to 'forget the past' amid pregnancy
Paris Hilton reveals ‘strict' parenting plans
Paris Hilton reveals ‘strict' parenting plans