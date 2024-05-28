Madonna sets eyes on young Brit boxer after Josh Popper split

Madonna has set her eyes on a new man just days after her breakup from boyfriend Josh Popper, claimed a source.



According to The Sun, the Queen of Pop has moved on from the boxing coach as she gets along “very well” with professional boxer, Richard Riakporhe.

They said the Material Girl hitmaker met Richard, nicknamed The Midnight Train, last year as he modelled for Burberry.

“Richard met Madonna through the fashion world — they have mutual friends. They get on really well and have a lot of fun in each other’s company,” the insider said.

“But at the moment they are just good friends,” they added.

This comes after the publication reported that Madonna and Josh parted ways due to their hectic schedules as it made it difficult for them to find time for each other.

“Things just fizzled out,” they said of the former flames, before noting that there is no animosity between the former lovers. “There is genuinely no bad blood — they’re still fond of each other.”

“At the moment their relationship doesn’t feel feasible and they’ve cooled things off, but they are staying friends,” the insider added.