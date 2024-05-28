Kate Middleton upsets fans as she takes major decision about public comeback

Kate, the Princess of Wales, has left her fans and well-wishers upset as she does not plan to resume royal duties anytime soon.



According to a source privy to Daily Beast, Kate Middleton’s diary for this year is empty, which means the Princess might not return to public-facing duties till 2025.

"Lots of people involved in planning need to know what all the principals are doing a long way in advance,” the Royal insider said.

"I am told that Kate’s diary for this year is empty. There is nothing planned. She may not appear in public for the rest of the year,” they added.

The mother-of-three took a break from royal duties after she was diagnosed of an undisclosed form of cancer to focus on her health and recovery.

However, royal fans were expecting Kate’s comeback this summer but it seems like they would have to wait a little longer to see their Princess out and about.

Previously, an insider revealed to Daily Mail, "No one wants to put any pressure on Catherine. The only thing that matters at the moment is her getting better. She has been through an ordeal this year.”

"What this means in practice is that big decisions, such as the appointment of new staff, can wait,” they added.

"It’s a reflection of Her Royal Highness’s importance to the future of the Monarchy that she has been given as much time as she needs.

"As Sovereign, His Majesty is in a very different position from the Princess of Wales. There is no need for her to be seen while she’s recovering."