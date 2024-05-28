 
Kate Middleton makes first appearance since heartbreaking cancer diagnosis video

Kate, the Princess of Wales, has taken a break from royal duties to focus on her health after cancer diagnosis

May 28, 2024

Kate Middleton stepped out first time since she dropped the heartbreaking video of her cancer diagnosis, reported multiple outlets.

The Princess of Wales has not been seen in the public since she stepped back from royal duties to focus on her health and recovery as she undergoes preventative chemotherapy.

Speaking with Daily Mail, royal author Rebecca English revealed an update she received from Kensington Palace about the mother-of-three.

They noted that the Princess of Wales is “out and about more with her family in recent weeks,” and expressed gratitude for the well-wishes

The Palace revealed that they are “so touched” by “tens of thousands” of get-well-soon cards they received since the Princess announced her cancer.

However, they seemingly revealed that Kate would not be resuming duties anytime soon as “she still needs time and space to recover.”

And according to a source privy to Daily Beast, Kate's diary for this year is empty, which means the Princess might not return to public-facing duties till 2025.

"Lots of people involved in planning need to know what all the principals are doing a long way in advance,” the royal insider said.

"I am told that Kate’s diary for this year is empty. There is nothing planned. She may not appear in public for the rest of the year,” they added. 

