Prince Harry to celebrate his 40th birthday with Royal family despite rift

Prince Harry will celebrate his 40th birthday with his beloved wife Meghan Markle, and their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, along with some members of the Royal family.



According to royal expert Tom Quinn, the Duke of Sussex could invite his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie to mark his big day.

However, things may become challenging for him as he would never welcome Prince Andrew at his home and this would strain his bond with Beatrice and Eugenie.

"If any of key members of the Royal Family are involved in Harry's 40th birthday celebrations it will be Beatrice and Eugenie, but this presents a problem for Harry,” he told The Mirror.

"He would love to have his cousins, but he will draw the line at Prince Andrew and that upsets Beatrice and Eugenie who are loyal to their father and desperate to see him brought in from the cold in some way.

“Harry needs all the friends he can get but there are limits," the expert continued before dishing on how Harry’s close bond could be a source of anxiety for Prince William and Kate Middleton.

He continued: "For William and Kate an alliance between Harry and Meghan and Beatrice and Eugenie is a huge worry. They sense that Beatrice and Eugenie feel that, as virtual outcasts themselves, they have far more in common with Harry and Megan than with any other part of the family.”

“Although Harry and Meghan have little sympathy for Prince Andrew, they’ve kept in regular contact with Beatrice and Eugenie who have always been free of any associations with Meghan’s angry, bitter time in the UK,” he added.