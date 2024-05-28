 
Geo News

Prince Harry to celebrate his 40th birthday with Royal family despite rift

Prince Harry will mark his 40th birthday with wife Meghan Markle and others on September 15

By
Web Desk

May 28, 2024

Prince Harry to celebrate his 40th birthday with Royal family despite rift
Prince Harry to celebrate his 40th birthday with Royal family despite rift

Prince Harry will celebrate his 40th birthday with his beloved wife Meghan Markle, and their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, along with some members of the Royal family.

According to royal expert Tom Quinn, the Duke of Sussex could invite his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie to mark his big day.

However, things may become challenging for him as he would never welcome Prince Andrew at his home and this would strain his bond with Beatrice and Eugenie.

"If any of key members of the Royal Family are involved in Harry's 40th birthday celebrations it will be Beatrice and Eugenie, but this presents a problem for Harry,” he told The Mirror.

"He would love to have his cousins, but he will draw the line at Prince Andrew and that upsets Beatrice and Eugenie who are loyal to their father and desperate to see him brought in from the cold in some way.

“Harry needs all the friends he can get but there are limits," the expert continued before dishing on how Harry’s close bond could be a source of anxiety for Prince William and Kate Middleton.

He continued: "For William and Kate an alliance between Harry and Meghan and Beatrice and Eugenie is a huge worry. They sense that Beatrice and Eugenie feel that, as virtual outcasts themselves, they have far more in common with Harry and Megan than with any other part of the family.”

“Although Harry and Meghan have little sympathy for Prince Andrew, they’ve kept in regular contact with Beatrice and Eugenie who have always been free of any associations with Meghan’s angry, bitter time in the UK,” he added.

Drew Barrymore reveals one movie she finds 'very personal'
Drew Barrymore reveals one movie she finds 'very personal'
Prince Harry warned of financial crisis as Royal family dashes all hopes of reconciliation
Prince Harry warned of financial crisis as Royal family dashes all hopes of reconciliation
Britney Spears got 'closer' to Paul Soliz after Chateau Marmont incident
Britney Spears got 'closer' to Paul Soliz after Chateau Marmont incident
Kate Middleton makes first appearance since heartbreaking cancer diagnosis video
Kate Middleton makes first appearance since heartbreaking cancer diagnosis video
Ed Sheeran opens up about his 'obsession' with The Offspring
Ed Sheeran opens up about his 'obsession' with The Offspring
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle keep King Charles, William on edge with their plans
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle keep King Charles, William on edge with their plans
Kerry Katona unable to cope with her daughter's future plans
Kerry Katona unable to cope with her daughter's future plans
Kourtney Kardashian shares 'pregnancy' challenges post five IVF failures
Kourtney Kardashian shares 'pregnancy' challenges post five IVF failures
Kate Middleton upsets fans as she takes major decision about public comeback
Kate Middleton upsets fans as she takes major decision about public comeback
Madonna sets eyes on young Brit boxer after Josh Popper split
Madonna sets eyes on young Brit boxer after Josh Popper split
Ben Stiller daughter uses Taylor Swift in cheeky way
Ben Stiller daughter uses Taylor Swift in cheeky way
Ryan Phillippe tests luck on single ex-Reese Witherspoon?
Ryan Phillippe tests luck on single ex-Reese Witherspoon?