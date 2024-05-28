 
Prince Harry warned of financial crisis as Royal family dashes all hopes of reconciliation

Royal expert says William and Charles 'no longer trust' Harry and Meghan after explosive exposés

May 28, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned of a financial crisis as their lucrative Netflix contract is set to expire next year, as per a royal expert.

Speaking with The Mirror, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams pointed out that the Sussexes are heavily reliant on their Netflix income as their charitable foundation, Archewell, struggles to attract donors.

"It runs out next year and Netflix are no longer producing the series of The Crown, as they previously were. They might therefore have less interest in the Sussexes,” he told the publication.

"If they lost this contract, with Archewell, their business and charitable foundation, having so few donors, they might well be in financial trouble.

“Since their exposés of royal life has made megabucks, but little else has made money, the Royal Family better hope that this unpredictable and ruthlessly ambitious couple stays with Netflix."

Elsewhere during the interview, the expert noted that Prince William and King Charles have also lost trust in Harry and Meghan following their back-to-backs attacks on the Royal family.

"After the Oprah interview, the Harry and Meghan Netflix documentary and the publication of Harry's memoir Spare, as well as the interviews he gave promoting it, the popularity of the royal family suffered and the Sussexes were considered to have gone rogue,” the expert said.

"The biggest casualty was trust. It is unsurprising that King Charles and Prince William no longer trust Harry and Meghan," he added.

