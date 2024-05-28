 
‘Lovely' Harry Styles amazes his mother Anne Twist

Harry Styles' mother Anne Twist dishes rare details about her son's school performances

May 28, 2024

Harry Styles' mother Anne Twist opened up about her dearest son and how he still amazes her.

As fans will be aware, Harry Styles rose to fame after the formation of boyband One Direction from United Kingdom’s The X-Factor in 2010.

The Watermelon Sugar hitmaker’s mother recently appeared for a confessional on the Monday’s episode of Spinning Plate With Sophie Ellis-Bextor podcast. 

In this interview, she weighed in on how her son has changed since he became a global superstar.

Anne began by remarking that “For the most part,” she is just left in awe after witnessing Harry’s talent and global fame.

“At some point, I find myself sort of standing there staring at him,” she continued about her 30-year-old son.

“I don’t know, is it adulation? I don’t know. I remember him when he was on the stage at school, and I’d be sat there with tears streaming down my face — happy tears — and I’m either laughing or whatever,” the doting mother recalled about Harry’s innate talents before sharing that “he still amazes me at times.”

