Nicki Minaj gives shoutout to 'dear friend' Princess Diana

Nicki Minaj puzzled fans at her recent concert by mentioning Princess Diana.

The 41-year-old singer performed at Resorts World Arena in Birmingham on Sunday night as a part of her European Tour.

Her gig comes after she was arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs in the Netherlands but was allowed to fly to the UK in time for the performance.

During her recent concert, Nicki held a bizarre “moment of silence” for her “dear friend” who died in 1997.

It was presumably a nod to her 2023 hit song Princess Diana, featuring rapper Ice Spice.

She gave a nod to the British royalty while speaking in a fake British accent.

“Wales - it always reminds me of a dear friend of mine, well she's not here anymore, but the Princess of Wales. Let's have a moment of silence for her,” she can be seen saying in a fan-captured video.

On the other hand, Nicki reassured her Manchester fans that her May 25 concert has been rescheduled to June 3.

“OK guys, I was JUST RE-ADVISED that we actually CAN NOT do any other date for the make up #gagcityMANCHESTER date besides JUNE 3rd. I apologise for all the inconvenience this has caused. I really hope you can make the #JUNE3rd show. It'll be really special. Ticketmaster will contact you to advise officially. Love you,” she later penned on her X account.