Photo: Kylie Minogue recalls 'best time' with former beau Michael Hutchence

Kylie Minogue opened up about matching outfit with her late ex, Michael Hutchence during 2003’s Brits Awards.

For those unversed, the then-couple made a stunning appearance at the premiere of The Delinquents in similar-looking ensembles.

During the event, Kylie shared that she did not mean to match the “custom” Morrissey Edmiston mini dress with her former beau, but it went perfectly with her late boyfriend’s look.

In an online chat with British Vogue, the singing sensation revealed, “This was such an amazing moment for me. Michael [Hutchence] and I didn’t plan to match this well sartorially, but we did!”

She also recalled, “I was wearing a custom Morrissey Edmiston dress with the most gorgeous green satin shoes,” and noted, “I think they were Manolo Blahnik! – and shortly before leaving for the event, the premiere of my first feature film, The Delinquents.”

“The hairdresser had a wig which we decided looked great. I always loved, and still do love, having fun with wigs… changing your look in an instant!” the 56-year-old superstar added.

“I simply liked it and hadn’t given much thought as to the effect the bleached pixie crop would have. Michael and I were wildly in love and with him by my side, I had the best time,” Kylie remarked in conclusion.