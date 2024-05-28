 
Harry Styles mother reflects on his 'amazing' career journey

Harry Styles’ mother Anne Twist branded her ‘lovely’ son a 'true performer' and reflected on his ‘amazing’ career journey

May 28, 2024

Harry Styles’ mother Anne Twist got candid about her son’s journey to global fame.

Recently, the mom of Adore You crooner appeared for a confessional on the Spinning Plate With Sophie Ellis-Bextor podcast.

During this chat, Anne touched on her son’s career journey and global fame.

“I have always known since he was two or three that there has been something, that I used to say he would end up on stage, doing what I had no idea,” she started.

The doting mother of the 30-year-old singing sensation also recalled, “But he just always had something he was always happy, proper little entertainer, you know entertaining the other kids, there was just something.”

For those unversed, Harry Styles rose to fame after the formation of boyband One Direction from United Kingdom’s The X-Factor in 2010, but Anne revealed that Harry was not eager to participate in the “local talent show” at that time.

“Was there ever a bit at the beginning of Harry's career where you thought oh my goodness, where does this lead us? I think that point would have been when the show finished because at least when it was the show, it was just the show, and there was an end to that,” she added.

“Like we're doing this show, that's great you'll go as far as you go, see what happens and then no idea what's gonna happen after that, and then obviously it all went ballistic,” Anne said before moving to another topic.  

