Photo: Kevin Costner finds new support system after divorce: 'They’ve got each other’

Kevin Costner is reportedly finding solace in the company of long-time pal, Billy Bob Thornton, as he moves on from Christine Baumgartner divorce.

As fans will know, Kevin’s former wife Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce from the Yellowstone hitmaker last year in May.

The couple finalized their divorce in February 2024, and parted ways after a marriage of 19 years.

Following this divorce, Billy is reported to be ‘a saving grace during all the drama Kevin has been through’ amid his divorce.

Spilling the beans on the topic, an insider recently told In Touch Weekly, “Billy Bob has been a saving grace during all the drama Kevin has been through the last two years with Christine because he’s been there himself and then some.”

They also explained, “It also helps that they have the same hobbies: classic music, old movies, cowboy culture and relentless self-admiration, in that order.”

“Billy Bob and Kevin have a deep, sustaining friendship and a mutual respect that has outlived divorces, scandals and falls from grace,” the source claimed about the duo.

“They will always have each other’s back and they have both been through the wringer in show business and in their personal lives,” they remarked before moving on to the next topic.