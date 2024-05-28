 
Jennifer Lopez reveals new scares amid Ben Affleck spilt rumours

Jennifer Lopez got candid about her new fears amid Ben Affleck divorce rumours

May 28, 2024

Jennifer Lopez opened up about the thing that she finds “really scary.”

As fans will know, the celebrity couple, which is also branded as 'Bennifer,' is reportedly going through a rough patch in their marriage of nearly two years.

Recently, the Daredevil alum was also papped attending his daughter Violet graduation party in Los Angeles without Jennifer but was still wearing his wedding ring.

However, the 54-year-old multihyphenate is concerned over the new technological breakthrough, Artificial Intelligence (AI).

In a new interview with Variety, the Get on The Floor hitmaker shared that her face has been stolen by AI.

During the chat, Jennifer recalled seeing advertisements where she was "selling skincare that I know nothing about."

She even mentioned that her fabricated image in these adverts showcased her as a woman with "wrinkles" which she labelled “really scary.”

"It's really scary. Right away we had them stealing our faces. So, yes, [AI] is really scary," the mother of twin declared.

Later, she admitted that AI has provided humankind with many benefits but asked people to be keep their eyes "open" to its negative side as well.

