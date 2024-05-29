Glen Powell calls Matthew McConaughey as his 'source of wisdom'

Glen Powell, famed for his role in Top Gun: Maverick, talked about his bond with fellow actor Matthew McConaughey.

In an interview with PEOPLE, while talking about his documentary The Blue Angels, Powell drew parallels between him and McConaughey.

Both hailing from Texas and sharing similar career trajectories, Powell humorously noted their mutual love for Texas Longhorns football.

"We're both die-hard Longhorn fans, Being from Austin, Texas, and growing up a Texas Longhorn fan, to be on the sidelines with him, especially when Texas is the most exciting team in college football, that's been pretty fun and surreal," the Anyone But You actor said.

Beyond sports, Powell confessed that McConaughey's wisdom has been invaluable, particularly during moments of disorientation or confusion in his career.

Powell added, "Career-wise, things can be disorienting if you let them, and Matthew's been such a great friend and source of wisdom for me."

"He's a guy I've looked up to my whole life, so to have Matthew as a guy I can call if I'm ever feeling disoriented or confused about anything that's happening in my life, he's already been on that ride," he added.