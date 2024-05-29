Booes do not upset Travis Kelce?

A crowd hooting is the last thing any celebrity wants, but not Travis Kelce, as he handled the situation well after he faced booes in a recent NBA game.



During the final of NBA Western Conference between Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves in Texas, the Kansas City Chiefs star sat courtside with friends Patrick and Brittany Mahomes.

But as soon as he appeared on the big screen—an unexpected wave of booes started to generate.

Registering the reaction, Travis initially seemed to be in shock, but he laughed out the matter.

But, the booes were soon turned into a loud cheer as the camera was panned to Mahomes.

This led Patrick to hype up the crowd with movements and the audience reaction to them was expected in sense because the husband-wife duo was from Texas.

Meanwhile, another friend and teammate of Travis triggered a controversy after he shared his views on divisive issues.

Weighing in on Harrison Butker's commencement speech at Benedictine College, he said he "cherishes him as a teammate," but "when it comes down to his views and what he said at the St. Benedict's commencement speech… Those are his, I can't say I agree with the majority of it or just about any of it."

Travis noted, "Outside of him loving his family and his kids. I don't think I should judge him by his views, especially his religious views."