 
Geo News

Booes do not upset Travis Kelce?

Travis Kelce's response to crowd booes shows how much he is a good sport

By
Web Desk

May 29, 2024

Booes do not upset Travis Kelce?
Booes do not upset Travis Kelce?

A crowd hooting is the last thing any celebrity wants, but not Travis Kelce, as he handled the situation well after he faced booes in a recent NBA game.

During the final of NBA Western Conference between Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves in Texas, the Kansas City Chiefs star sat courtside with friends Patrick and Brittany Mahomes.

But as soon as he appeared on the big screen—an unexpected wave of booes started to generate.

Registering the reaction, Travis initially seemed to be in shock, but he laughed out the matter.

But, the booes were soon turned into a loud cheer as the camera was panned to Mahomes.

This led Patrick to hype up the crowd with movements and the audience reaction to them was expected in sense because the husband-wife duo was from Texas.

Meanwhile, another friend and teammate of Travis triggered a controversy after he shared his views on divisive issues.

Weighing in on Harrison Butker's commencement speech at Benedictine College, he said he "cherishes him as a teammate," but "when it comes down to his views and what he said at the St. Benedict's commencement speech… Those are his, I can't say I agree with the majority of it or just about any of it."

Travis noted, "Outside of him loving his family and his kids. I don't think I should judge him by his views, especially his religious views."

Glen Powell calls Matthew McConaughey as his 'source of wisdom'
Glen Powell calls Matthew McConaughey as his 'source of wisdom'
Jennifer Lopez reveals new scares amid Ben Affleck spilt rumours
Jennifer Lopez reveals new scares amid Ben Affleck spilt rumours
Kevin Costner finds new support system after divorce: 'They've got each other'
Kevin Costner finds new support system after divorce: 'They've got each other'
'The Kardashians' family paved way for North West's 'The Lion King' gig
'The Kardashians' family paved way for North West's 'The Lion King' gig
Molly Ringwald makes shocking confession about ‘Hollywood predators'
Molly Ringwald makes shocking confession about ‘Hollywood predators'
Harry Styles mother reflects on his 'amazing' career journey
Harry Styles mother reflects on his 'amazing' career journey
Kylie Minogue recalls 'best time' with former beau Michael Hutchence
Kylie Minogue recalls 'best time' with former beau Michael Hutchence
Nicki Minaj gives shoutout to 'dear friend' Princess Diana
Nicki Minaj gives shoutout to 'dear friend' Princess Diana
Drew Barrymore reveals one movie she finds 'very personal'
Drew Barrymore reveals one movie she finds 'very personal'
Prince Harry warned of financial crisis as Royal family dashes all hopes of reconciliation
Prince Harry warned of financial crisis as Royal family dashes all hopes of reconciliation
Prince Harry to celebrate his 40th birthday with Royal family despite rift
Prince Harry to celebrate his 40th birthday with Royal family despite rift
Britney Spears got 'closer' to Paul Soliz after Chateau Marmont incident
Britney Spears got 'closer' to Paul Soliz after Chateau Marmont incident