Dua Lipa adds more dates to 'Radical Optimism' tour with Asia leg

Dua Lipa has announced the Asia leg of her Radical Optimism tour.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Lipa made an announcement by sharing a series of concert dates set to begin later this year.

She expressed her excitement stating, "wowowowww summer tour dates start in 1 week and I can't wait!!!!"

Dua Lipa takes 'Radical Optimism' tour to Asia

Lipa added, "So I thought why not add... MORE TOUR! Asia in November it's been a long time coming and I can't wait to be back!!!!"

The Dance the Night hitmaker will kick off the tour in Singapore on November 6.

From there, she will make stops in Jakarta, Indonesia; Manila, Philippines; Tokyo, Japan; Taipei, Taiwan; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; and Bangkok, Thailand.

The Asia leg will conclude in Seoul, South Korea, on December 4.

Fans flooded the comments section with their excitement on the announcement.

One wrote, "See you soon!! I'm really excited for the tour!!"

"Looks like I’ll be spending Thanksgiving in Bangkok," another added.

The third comment read, "see u in berlin next week!! can't wait to see what you're cookin."