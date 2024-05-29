 
Geo News

Dua Lipa takes 'Radical Optimism' tour to Asia

Dua Lipa adds more dates to 'Radical Optimism' tour with Asia leg

By
Web Desk

May 29, 2024

Dua Lipa takes Radical Optimism tour to Asia
Dua Lipa adds more dates to 'Radical Optimism' tour with Asia leg

Dua Lipa has announced the Asia leg of her Radical Optimism tour.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Lipa made an announcement by sharing a series of concert dates set to begin later this year.

She expressed her excitement stating, "wowowowww summer tour dates start in 1 week and I can't wait!!!!"

Dua Lipa takes Radical Optimism tour to Asia
Dua Lipa takes 'Radical Optimism' tour to Asia

Lipa added, "So I thought why not add... MORE TOUR! Asia in November it's been a long time coming and I can't wait to be back!!!!"

The Dance the Night hitmaker will kick off the tour in Singapore on November 6.

From there, she will make stops in Jakarta, Indonesia; Manila, Philippines; Tokyo, Japan; Taipei, Taiwan; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; and Bangkok, Thailand.

The Asia leg will conclude in Seoul, South Korea, on December 4.

Fans flooded the comments section with their excitement on the announcement.

One wrote, "See you soon!! I'm really excited for the tour!!"

"Looks like I’ll be spending Thanksgiving in Bangkok," another added.

The third comment read, "see u in berlin next week!! can't wait to see what you're cookin."

Theo James, Aaron Taylor-Johnson team up for heist film 'Fuze'
Theo James, Aaron Taylor-Johnson team up for heist film 'Fuze'
Drew Barrymore spills on producing 'Wizard of Oz' prequel
Drew Barrymore spills on producing 'Wizard of Oz' prequel
Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler's romance continues to flourish
Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler's romance continues to flourish
Is Bianca Censori the new Kim Kardashian?
Is Bianca Censori the new Kim Kardashian?
Barry Keoghan can't take his eyes off Sabrina Carpenter at Big Weekend
Barry Keoghan can't take his eyes off Sabrina Carpenter at Big Weekend
Nicki Minaj breaks silence following Amsterdam arrest
Nicki Minaj breaks silence following Amsterdam arrest
Glen Powell recalls 'Spy Kids 3' role: 'One of the best days'
Glen Powell recalls 'Spy Kids 3' role: 'One of the best days'
Stephen, Ayesha Curry celebrates the arrival of fourth child
Stephen, Ayesha Curry celebrates the arrival of fourth child
Cold Play surprises fans with Sabrina Carpenter duet at Big Weekend
Cold Play surprises fans with Sabrina Carpenter duet at Big Weekend
Kim Kardashian feels like 'easy target' after Tom Brady 'Netflix' roast?
Kim Kardashian feels like 'easy target' after Tom Brady 'Netflix' roast?
From Sharon Osbourne to Amy Schumer; expert warns Hollywood against Ozempic
From Sharon Osbourne to Amy Schumer; expert warns Hollywood against Ozempic
Anya Taylor-Joy recalls first day at 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' set
Anya Taylor-Joy recalls first day at 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' set